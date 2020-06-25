Connect with us

Style

This is How Our Style Stars are Rocking Neutrals this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 105

Style

Diarra Blu Speaks to Vogue US About Building A Sustainable, Inclusive Brand

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 342

Style

BN Style Your Curves: Lesego “Thickleeyonce” Legobane

Style

Rich Mnisi Brings a Whole New Meaning to Killer WFH Style With This AZANIA Capsule Collection

Style

Ophelia Crossland Explores “Pure Love” For New SS20 Collection

Style

Tamu McPherson Celebrated Juneteenth With A Short Video Celebrating Black Fashion, Literature & Art

Style

The Only Word to Describe Akin Faminu's Peaky Blinders Inspired Look is Dapper!

BBNWonderland Beauty BN TV Career Comedy Events Features Inspired Living Movies & TV Music News Nollywood Promotions Relationships Scoop Style Sweet Spot Weddings

Did You Know? We Have 19 Sections On BellaNaija!

Style

See Every Piece From Rekana's 'Animalistic' Collection

Style

This is How Our Style Stars are Rocking Neutrals this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 105

BellaNaija Style

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Hi, BellaNaijarians!

#BellaStylista is a BellaNaija Style series for fashionistas who kill it every day! For work or play, this list is to inspire you as we celebrate those who inspire us with their sense of style. We’ll be sharing the top trends, fabulous street style looks and our fashion highlights for each week.

Check out our favourite styles this week and don’t forget to tag us with #BellaStylista or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next week.

@pierre.laurent

@sarahjoholder

@lefevrediary

@boon.vivant_

@glowprincesss

@tostos_

@theorangenerd

@lamich.kirabo

@winonahdejong

That wraps it up for Issue 105!

If you’d like to be featured in the next issue tag us #BellaStylista on Instagram or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next week!

Photo Credit: Instagram | #BellaStylista

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: If We Don’t Prioritize Investing in Educating Our Children, What Future Does Nigeria Have?

Did You Know? We Have 19 Sections On BellaNaija!

Anna Ekeledo of AfriLabs is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Ese Atakpu: Did You Choose Your Partner for Passion or For Security?

Emma Uchendu: Let’s Talk About Your Working Capital

Advertisement
css.php