This Couple Celebrating their Wedding in a Protest is not Only Heartwarming but Powerful

A Black Lives Matter protest in Philadelphia turned into a wedding party on Saturday afternoon when a couple decided to join the march after reportedly taking their vows the same day.

It’s not only heartwarming but very powerful!

The couple, identified as Kerry Anne and Michael Gordon, joined protesters marching to City Hill after their ceremony.

The bride looking stunningly beautiful in her wedding dress, while her husband looked smart in his tuxedo. The crowd parted ways for the couple, who kissed and posed for wedding photos to capture their special day. They then joined the march along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway as the crowd walked toward City Hall.

This video shows the couple holding hands as protesters hold signs and chant “Black lives matter.”