Loving Damilola & Yinka's Intimate Rustic-Garden Themed Wedding

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

2 hours ago

 on

At BellaNaija Weddings, we love to celebrate love so much.

Today’s feature is all about Damilola and her love Yinka who recently tied the knot. Their outdoor ceremony was a rustic-garden themed with 30 guests in attendance. Every detail came together beautifully to give the couple the day they have always dreamt of and you will be able to appreciate their unique style even with every image.

But first, here’s what you should know about their wedding from the groom, Yinka:

It was clear from the beginning that we wanted a rustic garden wedding with just friends and family. We had wanted to have it earlier in the year but for COVID-19. I remember telling her why we should pause the plans for the wedding as it was not really wise to start a union at the break of a crisis that is affecting all sectors of the world’s system including families. So we postponed in order to understand the problem at hand and how it will affect our plans for our union. When we saw the green light, we moved ahead knowing that we could handle anything that the crisis threatens. Our planner, Gem Events Ng brought our ideas to life with a guest of 30 people. We had a lot of fun and the rest is happily ever after.

 

How We Met
By the groom, Yinka

We met in 2014, I was a struggling photographer trying to make a name for myself in Ondo City and somewhere there was this aspiring young event planner who needed a photographer for a fashion show. We met at a popular restaurant in town to discuss the modalities of the show but I couldn’t but notice the beauty in the eyes of this event planner. I said nothing because I have been taught not to mix pleasure with business (but it wasn’t a bad mix after all😀).

3 months later the show was cancelled but I kept on feeding my eyes on her BBM display. The wisdom she churns out daily and that smile. Who is this girl? She is fine, she knows the Bible, she is passionate, she has a brand, she has the best dentition. It was at that point I decided to mix business with pleasure and she switched from calling me Mr Yinka to Unku (meaning uncle) and she calls that ‘Unku’ in such an annoying manner more like laughing at me.  6 years later, the Unku became her husband.

 

 

See a few pictures from their traditional engagement…

 

 

 

Credits

Bride: @the_oludamilola
Groom: @thetruthweddings
Planner: @gemevents_ng
Makeup:@oteniaramakeovers
Suits: @Deji&Kola
Dress: @styledbysprinkle
Hair: @hairbydayjee
Shoe: @right_legs
Bouquet handpicked by @the_oludamilola
Photography: @illuszionzweddings | @trendstudioweddings
Videography: @captainpaulweddings

