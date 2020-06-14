You Definitely Don’t Want to Miss These Stories on BellaNaija Weddings

Connect with us

Weddings

Weddings

Doctors In Love! See Nicole & Shawn's #BNBling + Love Story

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 340

Weddings

They Met in the Banking Hall! Maame & Albert's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Weddings

You've Got to See Atinuke & Gbenga's Intimate Wedding

Weddings

Weddings

Yours Always! Darlington & Eugenia's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 339

Weddings

Together Forever! See Jesutofunmi & Mosope's Beautiful Wedding

Weddings

Weddings

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Hey BellaNaijarians,

Are you a lover of love and weddings? If you are, let’s take you on a ride through Africa’s Number 1 wedding website, www.bellanaijaweddings.com. It has been super fun and giddy on www.bellanaijaweddings.com this week. So if you missed out on any of the beautiful weddings, love stories and pre-wedding shoots now is a good time to catch up.

Check out this post, and click on the title links for more on each story. Don’t forget to visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

Damilola & Yinka’s Rustic Garden Wedding is Everything

You’ve Got to See Toyin & Emmanuel’s Nigerian-Ghanaian Wedding Video

See Rich The Display of The Igbo Culture at Ifunanya & Ebuka’s Wedding

Proposals we totally love…

After Four Attempts, Daniel Pulled Off the Perfect Proposal to Vivienne

Honeymoon spots to look out for…

Honeymoon in Bali is Definitely A Goal

Venice is a Perfect #BNHoneymoonSpot for a Romantic Getaway

This #BNHoneymoonSpot in Cancún is Calling For You!

Let’s take a look at some of our beauty looks for the week

Coral is One Colour to Rock for Your Traditional Engagement

Today’s Bridal Beauty Look is All Shades of Beautiful

This Edo Beauty Look will Have You Queening on Your Trad

We are Totally Here for this Bridal Styled Shoot

You’d Want to Rock this High Bun Beauty Look for Your White Wedding

This Fulani Bridal Beauty is the Right Serve of Culture for Today

This Edo Bridal Beauty Inspo will Leave You Wanting More

From our contributors…

8 Things You Should Definitely Know Before Choosing Your Wedding Venue

Trying to Decide on Your Wedding Hashtag? These 6 Ideas Will Inspire You

3 Major Qualities You Should Consider When Choosing Your Desired Spouse

Some of the trending wedding moments this week

Magadlyn & Frank Came Ready for their Trad Reception Entrance

Loving These 2 Beautiful Moments from #TheMALMtrimony Trad in Ghana

 

This Surprise #BNBling Reaction is Priceless

Maame & Her #AsoEbiBella Ladies Came Ready for her Trad Entrance

