Elevate Your Everyday Wardrobe With Effortless Looks by Natalie Tewa

Sure, Natalie Tewa looks good when posting those impossibly perfect images on Insta , but what we find truly amazing about the Kenyan fashion and beauty influencer is that she always looks so uncontrived and comfortable in her skin. Regardless of the occasion, outfit or time of day, whether she’s attending a polo event, riding a horse or heading to the gym, she’s seldom in an outfit that doesn’t look completely effortless. It’s not hard to see why she’s a style crush whose mix of feminine pieces and laid-back staples has easily captured the sartorial attention of many a Kenyan BellaStylista. There’s a reason why brands want to work with her, her relatable style is just too good.

Scroll through for some of our fave looks from the street style star recently – from the beach to the gym, there’s something for everyone!

