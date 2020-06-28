Style
BN Pick Your Fave| Linda Osifo & Ebele Udoh Show Us Two Cool Ways To Rock 2207ByTbally
On this edition of BN Pick Your Fave, award-winning designer brand 2207byTBally was taken for a street style spin by, entrepreneur Ebele Udoh and actress Linda Osifo . If this popular adire skirt seems familiar, that’s because it was worn just a few weeks ago by two of our Bellastylista faves Toke Makinwa and Tiwa Savage!
Linda kept it quite simple, styling her 2207byTBally bow detail skirt with a white turtleneck and neutral makeup.
Ebele Udoh opted for a more impactful look with a color-blocked orange blouse, black hat and chainstrap purse, and pastel blue strappy sandals.
We think they both looked amazing and this adire skirt is super versatile! What do you think?