BN Pick Your Fave| Linda Osifo & Ebele Udoh Show Us Two Cool Ways To Rock 2207ByTbally

On this edition of BN Pick Your Fave, award-winning designer brand 2207byTBally was taken for a street style spin by, entrepreneur Ebele Udoh and actress Linda Osifo . If this popular adire skirt seems familiar, that’s because it was worn just a few weeks ago by two of our Bellastylista faves Toke Makinwa and Tiwa Savage!

Linda kept it quite simple, styling her 2207byTBally bow detail skirt with a white turtleneck and neutral makeup.

Ebele Udoh opted for a more impactful look with a color-blocked orange blouse, black hat and chainstrap purse, and pastel blue strappy sandals.

We think they both looked amazing and this adire skirt is super versatile! What do you think?

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!