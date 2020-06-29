Style
Nomzamo Mbatha Dazzled in Every Way for the 20th BET Awards Show
On Sunday night, the BET Awards celebrated its 20th anniversary with a virtual show, and as usual, the event celebrated the best in music, sports, television, and movies. Themed “Our Culture Can’t Be Canceled” this 2020 edition increased focus currently on the Black community and culture.
Among the hosts of the night, South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha was one of the international presenters. The Isibaya star presented the Viewer’s Choice Award for Best New International Act looking smashing.
She posed for the ‘gram in a figure-flattering mini black dress designed by NYC’s Cavanagh Baker, rocking her teeny weeny Afro with Swarovski earrings and bracelet. She finished the look with sparkly Guisseppe Zanotti sandals and subtle nude makeup.
Styling: @mrenriquemelendez
Assistant: @auntfunkyscloset
Dress: @cavanaghbaker
Shoes: @giuseppezanotti
Earrings: @atelierswarovski