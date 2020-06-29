Connect with us

Nomzamo Mbatha Dazzled in Every Way for the 20th BET Awards Show

BN Pick Your Fave| Linda Osifo & Ebele Udoh Show Us Two Cool Ways To Rock 2207ByTbally

Elevate Your Everyday Wardrobe With Effortless Looks by Natalie Tewa

On Accessible Design & How Culture Informs His Work, Yinka Ilori Speaks to The Guardian UK

Your Exclusive First Look At Tokyo James' Spring/Summer 2021 Collection

This is How Our Style Stars are Rocking Neutrals this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 105

Diarra Blu Speaks to Vogue US About Building A Sustainable, Inclusive Brand

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 342

BN Style Your Curves: Lesego “Thickleeyonce” Legobane

Rich Mnisi Brings a Whole New Meaning to Killer WFH Style With This AZANIA Capsule Collection

Nomzamo Mbatha Dazzled in Every Way for the 20th BET Awards Show

BellaNaija Style

Published

3 hours ago

 on

On Sunday night, the BET Awards celebrated its 20th anniversary with a virtual show, and as usual, the event celebrated the best in music, sports, television, and movies. Themed “Our Culture Can’t Be Canceled” this 2020 edition increased focus currently on the Black community and culture.

Among the hosts of the night, South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha was one of the international presenters. The Isibaya star presented the Viewer’s Choice Award for Best New International Act looking smashing.

She posed for the ‘gram in a figure-flattering mini black dress designed by NYC’s Cavanagh Baker, rocking her teeny weeny Afro with Swarovski earrings and bracelet. She finished the look with sparkly Guisseppe Zanotti sandals and subtle nude makeup.

Styling: @mrenriquemelendez
Assistant: @auntfunkyscloset
Dress: @cavanaghbaker
Shoes: @giuseppezanotti
Earrings: @atelierswarovski

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! 

BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style

