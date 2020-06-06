Connect with us

Everything You Need to Know About Sharon Chuter's #PullUpOrShutUp Challenge

'We Are Not A Trend. We Don't Need Your Performative Activism.' Irene Agbontaen On Optical Allyship

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 339

BN Collection To Closet | Didi Olomide In Tongoro

Designer Profiles: Meet Frank Aghuno, Creative Director Of the Blindingly Brilliant Brand Fruché

How to Wear Neutrals This Summer, According to J'Adore Fashion

These Influencers Created their own Runway Shows & It's the Coolest Thing You'll Watch Today

Mariam Bakre's Sweet Note to her Baby Girl Will Make You Beam 💕

Major Moves! Omoyemi Akerele Is Now On The Board of Directors Of The Commonwealth Fashion Council

5 Chic Ways To Try The Colour Blocking Trend - According to Nife Akingbe

BellaNaija Style

Published

1 hour ago

 on

UOMA Beauty founder Sharon Chuter is leading the charge on getting the real receipts from brands about what they’re doing besides seemingly hollow and vague ‘solidarity’ messages especially with respect to a deeper commitment to diversity across their internal organisational structure, echoing the sentiments of fashion founders like Irene Agbontaen.

Where Sharon’s message differs however – is in throwing down the gauntlet to brands and consumers – activating the black dollar

Chuter launched the #pullupforchange campaign on the 3rd of June, calling on beauty brands “.. that have released a statement of support” for Black Lives Matter to “publicly release within the next 72 hours the number of black employees they have at their organizations” at the corporate and executive level.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by PULL UP OR SHUT UP! (@pullupforchange) on

On her page Jackie Aina concurred saying

Pull Up or Shut Up!!!

#pulluporshutup @pullupforchange
Dear brands and corporations

Thank you for your public statements of support for the black community.

Be conscious that to ignore the role you have played and continue to play in depriving black people access to economic participation, demonstrates a lack of genuine desire for lasting change.
So we ask all brands who have released a statement of support, to also publicly released, within 72 hours the number of black employees they have at a corporate and executive level within their organizations.
We call on EVERYBODY to stand in solidarity with us in holding brands and corporations accountable.

So for the next 72 hours, DO NOT PURCHASE from any brand and demand they release these figures. Ask them to PULL UP for real change or SHUT UP and retract their statements of support.
72 hours is all we need to drive long lasting economic change for black people! Stand for change. Ask these brands to PULL UP OR SHUT UP.

ALL BRANDS that have had partnerships with me, I challenge and highly encourage all of you to participate

Watch the full video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jackie Aina (@jackieaina) on

 

Several brands have published the numbers in response including E.L.F Cosmetics (with a surprising 45% diversity, but with 7% black participaition), Farsali, Versed and more. Unsurprisingly, a large number of the major brands are  silent.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by PULL UP OR SHUT UP! (@pullupforchange) on

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by PULL UP OR SHUT UP! (@pullupforchange) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by PULL UP OR SHUT UP! (@pullupforchange) on

Follow @PullUpForChange for more updates!

 

