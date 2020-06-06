Everything You Need to Know About Sharon Chuter’s #PullUpOrShutUp Challenge

UOMA Beauty founder Sharon Chuter is leading the charge on getting the real receipts from brands about what they’re doing besides seemingly hollow and vague ‘solidarity’ messages especially with respect to a deeper commitment to diversity across their internal organisational structure, echoing the sentiments of fashion founders like Irene Agbontaen.

Where Sharon’s message differs however – is in throwing down the gauntlet to brands and consumers – activating the black dollar

Chuter launched the #pullupforchange campaign on the 3rd of June, calling on beauty brands “.. that have released a statement of support” for Black Lives Matter to “publicly release within the next 72 hours the number of black employees they have at their organizations” at the corporate and executive level.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PULL UP OR SHUT UP! (@pullupforchange) on Jun 3, 2020 at 9:13am PDT

On her page Jackie Aina concurred saying

Pull Up or Shut Up!!! #pulluporshutup @pullupforchange

Dear brands and corporations Thank you for your public statements of support for the black community. Be conscious that to ignore the role you have played and continue to play in depriving black people access to economic participation, demonstrates a lack of genuine desire for lasting change.

So we ask all brands who have released a statement of support, to also publicly released, within 72 hours the number of black employees they have at a corporate and executive level within their organizations.

We call on EVERYBODY to stand in solidarity with us in holding brands and corporations accountable. So for the next 72 hours, DO NOT PURCHASE from any brand and demand they release these figures. Ask them to PULL UP for real change or SHUT UP and retract their statements of support.

72 hours is all we need to drive long lasting economic change for black people! Stand for change. Ask these brands to PULL UP OR SHUT UP. ALL BRANDS that have had partnerships with me, I challenge and highly encourage all of you to participate

Watch the full video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackie Aina (@jackieaina) on Jun 3, 2020 at 6:28pm PDT

Several brands have published the numbers in response including E.L.F Cosmetics (with a surprising 45% diversity, but with 7% black participaition), Farsali, Versed and more. Unsurprisingly, a large number of the major brands are silent.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PULL UP OR SHUT UP! (@pullupforchange) on Jun 5, 2020 at 6:56am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PULL UP OR SHUT UP! (@pullupforchange) on Jun 5, 2020 at 6:25am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PULL UP OR SHUT UP! (@pullupforchange) on Jun 4, 2020 at 8:21pm PDT

Follow @PullUpForChange for more updates!

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!