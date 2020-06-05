‘We Are Not A Trend. We Don’t Need Your Performative Activism.’ Irene Agbontaen On Optical Allyship

Connect with us

BellaNaija Style

Published

12 seconds ago

 on

Irene Agbontaen is calling out brands who are talking about the #BlackLivesMatter movement( following the eruption of protests after the death of George Floyd in the United States) but don’t have any real diversity in their workforce, C Suite or design teams. This particular form of performative activism is rife in the global fashion industry, an industry which is notorious for exclusion and racism.

The TTYA London founder shared on #BlackOutTuesday:

BLACK LIVES MATTER
We are not a trend. We don’t need your performative activism. We need action!

Your external messaging must match your internal business structure otherwise you are a hypocrite. We are looking at your exec boards and your work force 👀 #blackouttuesday #TheShowMustBePaused #wearetired

 

Watch the full video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀Irene Agbontaen (@irenettya) on

