Federal Government Reduces Nationwide Curfew & other COVID-19 Updates

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

416 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Nigeria

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 192 cases were recorded in Lagos, 41 in Edo, 33 in Rivers, 30 in Kaduna, 23 in Kwara, 18 in Nasarawa, 17 in Borno, 14 in FCT, 10 in Oyo, 7 in Katsina, 5 in Abia, 5 in Delta, 4 in Adamawa, 4 in Kano, 3 in Imo, 3 in Ondo, 2 in Benue, 2 in Ogun and 1 in Niger state.

In total, Nigeria has recorded 10,578 cases of COVID-19. 3122 patients have been discharged from various isolation centres across the country, while 299 deaths have been recorded.

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 Reduces Nationwide Curfew; Shares Updates On Earlier Directives

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 announced yesterday that the nationwide curfew which was announced by President Buhari on the 27th of April has been reduced.

From Tuesday, June 2, the nationwide curfew earlier put at 8pm to 6am will be reduced to 10pm to 4am.

The task force also announced that hotels can be reopened based on the NCDC guidelines. However all bars, gyms, cinemas, nightclubs and parks are to remain closed.

Bashir Ahmad, Special Assistant on New Media to President Buhari, shared the directive via Twitter on Monday.

 

President Buhari has approved the ease of the total lockdown in Kano state, which was imposed on the state on April 27 to reduce the spread of the Coronavirus. According to Premium Times, The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, made this known at the daily Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 briefing on Monday.

Schools will remain closed for now and inter state travel remains prohibited.

New Delhi Launches App for Residents to Check the Availability of Hospital Beds

According to CNN, New Delhi residents can now check the number of beds available in the city’s hospitals on a new mobile app, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said at a news conference on Tuesday.

“On the one hand we say that we have enough beds, but on the other hand we get messages from people saying they went from hospital to hospital but could not find a bed, so there is a gap in information,” Kejriwal said.

The “Delhi Corona” app and a supporting website, will bridge a gap as it allows citizens to determine which hospitals have empty beds, Kejriwal explained.

Although the Indian capital has reported more than 20,000 coronavirus cases, only 2,600 COVID-19 patients are currently admitted to hospitals in the city, Kejriwal said. Of more than 6,700 beds available in the city, 4,100 are currently empty, he added.

BellaNaija.com

