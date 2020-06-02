Dreams From The Slum Empowerment Initiative Provided Support For Out-of-Work Private School Teachers in Under-Served Communities in Lagos

The spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria and the temporary shutting down of schools have affected many teachers in Nigeria. Many of them do not have access to online lesson resources neither can they physically teach their students. This has greatly affected their source(s) of income and productivity level.

However, hope has been restored as 700 teachers from low-cost private schools in Ajegunle received palliatives from Dreams From The Slum empowerment initiative, a non-profit-making community-based organization.

The founder of the organization, Isaac Success Omoyele, said: “We remember our teachers in low-cost private schools that cannot have access to online learning. Majority of the teachers haven’t been paid since March, and they haven’t been earning this period. This is why our COVID-19 intervention, Ajegunle Emergency Food Relief, reached out to 700 teachers from about 250 private schools across Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government and Ifelodun Local Council Development Area with food packs and toiletries that will last them for at least two weeks”.

Private Education Developers Association -Ajegunle

AFED – Ajeromi Chapter

League of Muslim Schools (Ajeromi Chapter)

Family of School Network

National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (Ajeromi Chapter)

Teachers who were in dire need of relief materials were selected through the school owners. Schools that have low income and couldn't pay their teacher salaries since March, or give palliatives to them, were also selected.

d.

One of the beneficiaries, Francesca Anekijike, head-teacher of Golden Crown Academy, appreciated Dreams From The Slum, noting that it hasn’t been easy for teachers during this pandemic, especially those in private schools. Many have been lamenting, crying and many have decided to abandon the teaching profession because they are not remembered. Most of them were not even paid March salaries, so it has been frustrating.

She said: “When I heard that Dreams From The Slum were giving out palliatives, I was so glad. Knowing that, at least, a group remembers us.”

Despite the hardships and health risks, Dreams From The Slum empowerment initiatives COVID-19 intervention: Ajegunle Emergency Food relief frontline workers continue to do their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

These hardworking heroes, comprised of a team of 12, are keeping Ajegunle fed, providing them with daily meals, food items, toiletries, and caring for the vulnerable since 29th of March, 2020. This team has been working selflessly reducing the hardship the pandemic came within Ajegunle and over 10,000 people have benefitted from the intervention.

For our kids to be the leaders of tomorrow, teachers need to be well taken care of.

Special shout out to everyone who took part in this initiative.

We applaud the efforts of everyone who goes out of their way to make life better for someone else. If you’d like to support the work done by the Dreams From The Slum Empowerment Initiative, please conduct your independent research on the work being done by the organization.

