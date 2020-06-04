Lagos State issues New Guidelines Towards the Reopening of Churches & Mosques

Lagos State government says religious gatherings would be allowed to reopen on June 21, 2020.

This was made known by the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday during a press briefing at Government House, Marina.

According to the Governor:

Mosques are to reopen from June 19 while churches are to begin services from June 21.

Only Friday and Sunday services should be held for now, as other regular services, including night vigils, must be put on hold.

Members below age 15, and above 65 years are not allowed.

All religious centres must be 40% capacity – no hugging, no serving of food.

Houses of worship must also maintain a “no face mask, no entry” policy throughout the duration of their activities. Periodic cleaning and disinfection of facilities.

Addressing observed challenges in BRT operations, the government will be deploying 570 buses to upscale the current operating capacity of the State-owned transport firm.

Photo Credit: lagosstategovt