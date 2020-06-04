Lagos State issues New Guidelines Towards the Reopening of Churches & Mosques

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

9 seconds ago

 on

Lagos State government says religious gatherings would be allowed to reopen on June 21, 2020.

This was made known by the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday during a press briefing at Government House, Marina.

According to the Governor:

  • Mosques are to reopen from June 19 while churches are to begin services from June 21.

  • Only Friday and Sunday services should be held for now, as other regular services, including night vigils, must be put on hold.

  • Members below age 15, and above 65 years are not allowed.

  • All religious centres must be 40% capacity – no hugging, no serving of food.

  • Houses of worship must also maintain a “no face mask, no entry” policy throughout the duration of their activities. Periodic cleaning and disinfection of facilities.

  • Addressing observed challenges in BRT operations, the government will be deploying 570 buses to upscale the current operating capacity of the State-owned transport firm.

Photo Credit: lagosstategovt

