Lagos State issues New Guidelines Towards the Reopening of Churches & Mosques
Lagos State government says religious gatherings would be allowed to reopen on June 21, 2020.
This was made known by the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday during a press briefing at Government House, Marina.
According to the Governor:
-
Mosques are to reopen from June 19 while churches are to begin services from June 21.
-
Only Friday and Sunday services should be held for now, as other regular services, including night vigils, must be put on hold.
-
Members below age 15, and above 65 years are not allowed.
-
All religious centres must be 40% capacity – no hugging, no serving of food.
-
Houses of worship must also maintain a “no face mask, no entry” policy throughout the duration of their activities. Periodic cleaning and disinfection of facilities.
-
Addressing observed challenges in BRT operations, the government will be deploying 570 buses to upscale the current operating capacity of the State-owned transport firm.
Photo Credit: lagosstategovt