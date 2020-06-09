TEDxLagos Conference 2020 – Upside – is Almost Here! Get the Details | June 13

TEDxLagos has announced the lineup of speakers at TEDxLagos 2020 and we are so excited.

“When life gives you bananas, make banana bread!” Inspiring words of the TEDxLagos organizer Mercy Akamo as we countdown to the first-ever TEDxLagos virtual conference themed UPSIDE. Per COVID-19 and movement concern the world over, we are taking full advantage of technology and the internet and will host this year’s conference on an online meeting app, “Hop in” this weekend.

The carefully selected lineup of speakers will be sharing experiences and ideas that will change perspectives, provoke thought and inspire renewed hope for social impact. Frontline COVID-19 volunteer health worker, Dr Folakemi Ezenwanne, Climate change ambassador Professor Chukwumerije Okereke and serial entrepreneur cum tech expert, Chika Nwobi will grace the TEDxLagos virtual stage to speak on the theme for this year, UPSIDE.

We also have a musical performance from singer, songwriter and humanitarian, Di’Ja and our host is a radio presenter and member of the TEDxLagos team, BellaRose Okojie.

Date: Saturday, June 13, 2020.

Time: 12 PM

RSVP: tedxlagos2020