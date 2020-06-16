Tiwa Savage’s Resort Style Is Just as Impressive as Her Red Carpet Looks

Connect with us

BellaNaija Style

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Tiwa Savage is here to take over your timelines with her latest fashiongrams. The 49-99 singer, posted a series of stunning images on Instagram wearing a varied list of Nigerian fashion designers including Orange Culture and Banke Kuku

Even in all black, statement accessories can personalize your look. 

A fun bag can add a serious summer vibe.  Choose a breezy slip maxi to show off your figure. 

Go for a cute mini and white sneakers for an understated, but unmissable look.

 

