Tiwa Savage’s Resort Style Is Just as Impressive as Her Red Carpet Looks

Tiwa Savage is here to take over your timelines with her latest fashiongrams. The 49-99 singer, posted a series of stunning images on Instagram wearing a varied list of Nigerian fashion designers including Orange Culture and Banke Kuku.

Even in all black, statement accessories can personalize your look.

A fun bag can add a serious summer vibe. Choose a breezy slip maxi to show off your figure.

Go for a cute mini and white sneakers for an understated, but unmissable look.

