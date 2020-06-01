Tobi Bakre channels the Old Greeks on his Birthday

Tobi Bakre is grateful to God, his friends and his family as he turns 26!

The reality star took to his Instagram to celebrate the day, sharing photos of himself channeling the old Greeks in quite the fruitful photo.

Talha, the Hebrew name meaning “a fruitful tree from heaven,” Tobi writes is his name, and he plans to uphold that for the rest of his life.

Talha, A fruitful tree from heaven. A tree that provides shade and fruits for others. That’s my name and that is the purpose I want to uphold for the rest of my life.

. How time flies, I remain grateful to God, family, friends and everybody I have happened to cross path with. It’s been different layers when it comes to the story of my life.

. I can’t underestimate the positive influence a lot of people have had in shaping me to the person I have become and attaining the level of success thus far.

. It is happy birthday to me and a big thank you to everybody who has been a part of my journey. The road to 30 looks more adventurous, daring and pregnant. More than ever, your support and prayers are needed for the days ahead. Parting with old ways, breaking new grounds, forming new relationships and habits!

. I am so excited for the next chapter… For those who are a part of the journey, for those watching from the sidelines, its about to get beautiful!!!

. STRAP UP!

Happy birthday to him!

Check out the photos.