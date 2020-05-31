Connect with us

Genevieve Nnaji is Speaking Against Deaths of Tina and Uwa & People Have a Problem With It

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 06: Genevieve Nnaji attends the 13th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 06, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

It’s mind boggling.

Genevieve Nnaji shared on her Twitter a tweet lamenting the deaths of Tina Ezekwe and Vera Omozuwa and people seem to have a problem with how the tweet is worded.

The Nollywood actress shared photos of Tina and Uwa and wrote:

They either abuse their power, or have the power to abuse. In or out of uniform, we live in constant fear of men. Tina Ezekwe. Vera Omozuwa. Rest In Peace my darlings. We will get justice.

It seems like the phrase “we live in constant fear of men” has ruffled more than a few feathers, with people saying she shouldn’t have generalised.

It’s quite sad that at a time like this, people are focused not on the tragedy that has befallen us, the tragedy that Genevieve is lamenting, and are instead focused on misrepresenting her words. It’s sad that they do not understand or see the structural/societal imbalance that warrants such a tweet, that has caused the deaths of these two very young women, and that they instead focus on villifying themselves.

Related Topics:

