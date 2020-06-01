We’re Celebrating Odion Ighalo’s Manchester United Loan Extension with Photos of him Smiling 😍

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Whoop whoop! Super Eagles’ Odion Ighalo is going to be a Manchester United player for even longer!

Ighalo’s loan contract, which was to expire on Sunday, May 31, has been extended until January 31, 2021.

The English club shared the news on their website, writing that they have reached an agreement with Ighalo’s Chinese club Shanghai Greenland Shenhua to extend the loan deal.

To celebrate Ighalo’s deal with the club of his dreams, we’re sharing photos of him smiling what is one of the cutest smiles on anyone. Enjoy:

Photo Credit: ighalojude

BellaNaija.com

