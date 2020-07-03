Connect with us

Everything You Missed on #BBNaija "Pepper Dem" Reunion Show this Week

You Don't Want to Miss the New Season of "The Metrowoman Talk Show" | Catch Up on Episodes 1-3

Jidekene Achufusi is the Latest Guest on Ndani TGIF Show

You've Got to See the Official Trailer for "Eagle Wings" starring Femi Jacobs, Yakub Mohammed & Enyinna Nwigwe

Will Preye Get Tunde on His Side? Find Out On this Episode of Ndani TV's "Phases" Season 2 (Episode 5)

You Should Try Out Sisi Jemimah's Super Easy Doughnut Recipe

Find out what's Eating Leo up on this Episode of MTV Shuga "Alone Together"

Regina Daniels' Reality Show "Our Circle" is Here

Let's Make Yummy Plantain Moi Moi with Sisi Jemimah

Will Zamo Find Dineo? Find out on this Episode of MTV Shuga "Alone Together"

The Big Brother Naija reunion show has been on for a few weeks now, and if you’ve been following the reunion show, you know that the show has only been getting more dramatic with every episode.

This week, Ebuka explored all the ships that sailed, those that sunk and those that prevail. And the focus was on Diane, Elozonam, Venita, Frodd, Esther, Omashola, Mercy, Ike, Kim Oprah, and Jeff.

If you’ve missed the daily shows on Africa Magic, you can catch up with the video below.

 

