Everything You Missed on #BBNaija “Pepper Dem” Reunion Show this Week

The Big Brother Naija reunion show has been on for a few weeks now, and if you’ve been following the reunion show, you know that the show has only been getting more dramatic with every episode.

This week, Ebuka explored all the ships that sailed, those that sunk and those that prevail. And the focus was on Diane, Elozonam, Venita, Frodd, Esther, Omashola, Mercy, Ike, Kim Oprah, and Jeff.

If you’ve missed the daily shows on Africa Magic, you can catch up with the video below.