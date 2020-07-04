The #BNMovieFeature Spotlight is on Genevieve Nnaji this July | WATCH “Ijele”

A few days ago, The Academy of Motion Picture, Arts and Sciences, released its list of new members, with 819 invitees, including Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji.

Over the years, we’ve watched her grow from being an actress to a world-celebrated producer and director.

She started her acting career as a child actor in the then-popular television soap opera “Ripples” at the age of 8. In 1998, at the age of 19, she was introduced into the growing Nigerian film industry with the movie “Most Wanted“. Her subsequent movies include “Last Party“, “Mark of the Beast”, and “Ijele“.

Genevieve Nnaji has received several awards and nominations for her work. In 2018, her directorial debut “Lionheart” was acquired by online streaming service Netflix, making it the first Netflix original film from Nigeria. The movie had its world premiere at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.

This July, we’re shining the spotlight on the movie star for our #BNMovieFeature.

Our #BNMovieFeature for today is an epic classic film titled “Ijele”. This is one of the early movies Genevieve featured in.

Synopsis:

Ijele the son of the god’s, the strongest man in the village has chosen a wife for himself but the princess of the land has sworn that he must marry her.

The cast includes Olu Jacobs, Genevieve Nnaji, Sam Dede, Eucharia Anunobi, Larry Cost west, Sam Loco Efe, and produced by Sunny Collins Nwatu.

Watch the film below:

Season 1

Season 2

Photo Credit: naijaonnetflix