Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The #BNMovieFeature Spotlight is on Genevieve Nnaji this July | WATCH “Ijele”

BN TV

Everything You Missed on #BBNaija "Pepper Dem" Reunion Show this Week

BN TV

You Don't Want to Miss the New Season of "The Metrowoman Talk Show" | Catch Up on Episodes 1-3

BN TV

Jidekene Achufusi is the Latest Guest on Ndani TGIF Show

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

You've Got to See the Official Trailer for "Eagle Wings" starring Femi Jacobs, Yakub Mohammed & Enyinna Nwigwe

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Will Preye Get Tunde on His Side? Find Out On this Episode of Ndani TV's "Phases" Season 2 (Episode 5)

BN TV

You Should Try Out Sisi Jemimah's Super Easy Doughnut Recipe

BN TV

Find out what's Eating Leo up on this Episode of MTV Shuga "Alone Together"

BN TV

Regina Daniels' Reality Show "Our Circle" is Here

BN TV

Let's Make Yummy Plantain Moi Moi with Sisi Jemimah

BN TV

The #BNMovieFeature Spotlight is on Genevieve Nnaji this July | WATCH “Ijele”

BN TV

Published

4 hours ago

 on

A few days ago, The Academy of Motion Picture, Arts and Sciences, released its list of new members, with 819 invitees, including Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji.

Over the years, we’ve watched her grow from being an actress to a world-celebrated producer and director.

She started her acting career as a child actor in the then-popular television soap opera “Ripples” at the age of 8. In 1998, at the age of 19, she was introduced into the growing Nigerian film industry with the movie “Most Wanted“. Her subsequent movies include “Last Party“, “Mark of the Beast”, and “Ijele“.

Genevieve Nnaji has received several awards and nominations for her work. In 2018, her directorial debut “Lionheart” was acquired by online streaming service Netflix, making it the first Netflix original film from Nigeria. The movie had its world premiere at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.

This July, we’re shining the spotlight on the movie star for our #BNMovieFeature.

Our #BNMovieFeature for today is an epic classic film titled “Ijele”. This is one of the early movies Genevieve featured in.

Synopsis:

Ijele the son of the god’s, the strongest man in the village has chosen a wife for himself but the princess of the land has sworn that he must marry her.

The cast includes Olu Jacobs, Genevieve Nnaji, Sam Dede, Eucharia Anunobi, Larry Cost west, Sam Loco Efe, and produced by Sunny Collins Nwatu.

Watch the film below:

Season 1

Season 2

Photo Credit: naijaonnetflix

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Laetitia Mugerwa: Letters From Loneliness

Wunmi Adelusi: Here’s How to Leverage Your Personality for Growth

Peter Molokwu : Let’s Normalize Saying “NO”

Temi Olajide: How Do You Keep Your Children Engaged While You’re Working From Home?

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: How To Create A Badass Elevator Pitch For Your Business

Advertisement
css.php