Birthday Girl Idia Aisien is Looking Forward to Love, Blessings & Lessons

BellaNaija.com

Published

9 mins ago

 on

It’s Idia Aisien’s birthday today, and to celebrate her special day, the media personality set fire to her Instagram timeline with new photos.

She shared photos of herself taken by photographer @ahamibeleme and wrote on her Instagram:

I just walked into the most awesome day of July! It’s my birthday!!! I’m here for all the love, blessings and lessons that this new year will bring.

Happy birthday to her!

Check on it!

Credits:

Make up: @dorannebeauty
Styling: @mosesebite
Hair: @bernardsmiless | @kukushair
Photography: @ahamibeleme

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

