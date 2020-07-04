Birthday Girl Idia Aisien is Looking Forward to Love, Blessings & Lessons

It’s Idia Aisien’s birthday today, and to celebrate her special day, the media personality set fire to her Instagram timeline with new photos.

She shared photos of herself taken by photographer @ahamibeleme and wrote on her Instagram:

I just walked into the most awesome day of July! It’s my birthday!!! I’m here for all the love, blessings and lessons that this new year will bring.

Happy birthday to her!

Check on it!

Credits:

Make up: @dorannebeauty

Styling: @mosesebite

Hair: @bernardsmiless | @kukushair

Photography: @ahamibeleme