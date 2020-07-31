Connect with us

Style

We Love to See It! Beyoncé spotlighted these African Designers in #BlackIsKing

Style

Alert: You Have To See REKANA's Latest Drop

Style

Pepper Row's New Collection is the Perfect Mix of Modern Aesthetics & African Craftmanship

Style

BellaNaija Style presents The #BNSDigitalSummit: Mapping Africa's Fashion Future - August 8th, 2020

Style

Deyemi Okanlawon and Somto Akanegbu Just Reminded Us: No One Does Menswear Trad Like Vanskere

Style

This Vogue-Approved Senegalese Designer Is Now Available On Moda Operandi!

Style

An Ode to Sam Adegoke’s Super Sharp Style on #Dynasty 

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 347

Style

Blair Eadie Just Proved She's Definitely a 10 - And She's Wearing All #BlackOwned Brands!

Style

BN Collection to Closet | Debbie Beeko in Laide Fash

Style

We Love to See It! Beyoncé spotlighted these African Designers in #BlackIsKing

BellaNaija Style

Published

37 mins ago

 on

Presenting a film that highlights Africa and the African diaspora is custom now for the Queen Beyoncé. The new visual album Black is King is no doubt one of her most remarkable works so far because of its profound statement. It features flawless choreography from Nigeria and impeccable cinematography from South Africa, plus a cameo from some notable African stars; Lupita Nyong’o, Yemi Alade, Adut Akech, Aweng Ade-Chuol.

Moving on to the fashion in the film, together with stylist Zerina Akers, Queen Bey takes viewers through a sartorial journey with a spectacular number of outfit changes from Black-owned fashion brands as well as many significant African designers.

From West African headgears and accessories from Senegal to Fulani braids – every look was a deliberate gesture to amplify African tribes. Keep scrolling to see the African designers Beyoncé wore in the Black is king film.

Loza Maléombho

Beyonce wears in Loza Maléombho Kpele belt, Queen ring and Bororo facepiece 

Tongoro

Tongoro Malé earrings

Tongoro Birima dress

Custom Ngor dress by Tongoro

Custom hand-beaded Nigerian lace designed by Jerome Lamaar

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Chioma Ehiaguina: Legal Options for You as a Victim of Medical Negligence in Nigeria

BellaNaijarians Share Their Fondest Memories of the Discontinued Argos Catalogue

Tobi Lufadeju: Dear Young Person…

Grace Agada: Concerned About How to Improve Your Chances Of Financial Success?

Mfonobong Inyang: Enough of Strong Individuals, Nigeria Desperately Needs Strong Institutions!

Advertisement
css.php