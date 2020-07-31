We Love to See It! Beyoncé spotlighted these African Designers in #BlackIsKing

Presenting a film that highlights Africa and the African diaspora is custom now for the Queen Beyoncé. The new visual album Black is King is no doubt one of her most remarkable works so far because of its profound statement. It features flawless choreography from Nigeria and impeccable cinematography from South Africa, plus a cameo from some notable African stars; Lupita Nyong’o, Yemi Alade, Adut Akech, Aweng Ade-Chuol.

Moving on to the fashion in the film, together with stylist Zerina Akers, Queen Bey takes viewers through a sartorial journey with a spectacular number of outfit changes from Black-owned fashion brands as well as many significant African designers.

From West African headgears and accessories from Senegal to Fulani braids – every look was a deliberate gesture to amplify African tribes. Keep scrolling to see the African designers Beyoncé wore in the Black is king film.

Beyonce wears in Loza Maléombho Kpele belt, Queen ring and Bororo facepiece

Tongoro Malé earrings

Tongoro Birima dress

Custom Ngor dress by Tongoro

Custom hand-beaded Nigerian lace designed by Jerome Lamaar

