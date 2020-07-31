Alert: You Have To See REKANA’s Latest Drop

Nigerian brand Rekana is back with a new drop! The collection is filled with khaki greens and camouflage prints as well as a rich infusion of asooke.

According to a statement from the brand:

Our rainy/resort 2020 collection was inspired by the Serengeti, and television series, LOST – the series follows the lives of plane crash survivors on a mysterious tropical island. For us, a state of surviving covid-19, worldwide lockdown, and compulsory social distancing. This collection started off with mixing of different asooke fabrics, to merging them with cotton twill in plain and map print adorned with utility pockets, silver buttons, pleats, and our unique combination of traditional and modern silhouettes.

Credits

Creative Direction: Sharon Ojong (@sharonojong)

Photography: Sniper Ajix (@sniperajix)

Makeup: Adella (@adella_makeup)

Models: @Tovia_o and @EichieMoses

Visit www.rekana.co

Follow on Instagram: @rekana.co

