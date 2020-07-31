Connect with us

Style

Pepper Row's New Collection is the Perfect Mix of Modern Aesthetics & African Craftmanship

Style

BellaNaija Style presents The #BNSDigitalSummit: Mapping Africa's Fashion Future - August 8th, 2020

Style

Deyemi Okanlawon and Somto Akanegbu Just Reminded Us: No One Does Menswear Trad Like Vanskere

Style

This Vogue-Approved Senegalese Designer Is Now Available On Moda Operandi!

Style

An Ode to Sam Adegoke’s Super Sharp Style on #Dynasty 

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 347

Style

Blair Eadie Just Proved She's Definitely a 10 - And She's Wearing All #BlackOwned Brands!

Style

BN Collection to Closet | Debbie Beeko in Laide Fash

Style

The BN Style Recap: 25+ Too Good To Miss Stories From The Past Week!

Style Weddings

Mofari Bridal's New Collection Is Full Of Stunningly Unconventional Wedding Dress Styles

Style

Pepper Row’s New Collection is the Perfect Mix of Modern Aesthetics & African Craftmanship

BellaNaija Style

Published

20 seconds ago

 on

Luxury African fashion brand Pepper Row has unveiled its Spring/Summer 2020 collection tagged Afrofuturism. The brand which prides itself on sustainability explores the world of forms and colours with its aesthetics.

According to the brand:

The collection imagines a utopian future through an African lens. A future where African influences in fashion, arts, culture, music, literature, and others abound in the world.

This collection was produced sustainably and hopes to promote African Culture and craftsmanship whilst highlighting the need for conscious consumption within our environment.

Creative Director, Omafume Niemogha explained that the brand worked with artisanal craftsmen—as they do all their collections. Aso oke fabric dominates the collection. They were handwoven by artisans in a small community in Kwara State, Nigeria. Organic cotton and silks, drawn on and dyed by hand, were used. Adire African prints were used, as seen on the kimono and trouser set and shirt paired with silk and scrap leather.

The silhouette of the collection threads the fine line between soft and hard; airy and structured. The colours range from soft pastels to dark tones.

This collection produced zero-scrap waste that would otherwise end up in landfills as plastics and non-biodegradable material never go away. Scrap fabric generated during production was repurposed and reinforced as seen on the abstract wiggle skirt.

See the full collection below

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Credits: Brand: @pepperrow and www.pepperrow.com

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Chioma Ehiaguina: Legal Options for You as a Victim of Medical Negligence in Nigeria

BellaNaijarians Share Their Fondest Memories of the Discontinued Argos Catalogue

Tobi Lufadeju: Dear Young Person…

Grace Agada: Concerned About How to Improve Your Chances Of Financial Success?

Mfonobong Inyang: Enough of Strong Individuals, Nigeria Desperately Needs Strong Institutions!

Advertisement
css.php