Connect with us

Style

BellaNaija Style presents The #BNSDigitalSummit: Mapping Africa's Fashion Future - August 8th, 2020

Style

Pepper Row's New Collection is the Perfect Mix of Modern Aesthetics & African Craftmanship

Style

Deyemi Okanlawon and Somto Akanegbu Just Reminded Us: No One Does Menswear Trad Like Vanskere

Style

This Vogue-Approved Senegalese Designer Is Now Available On Moda Operandi!

Style

An Ode to Sam Adegoke’s Super Sharp Style on #Dynasty 

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 347

Style

Blair Eadie Just Proved She's Definitely a 10 - And She's Wearing All #BlackOwned Brands!

Style

BN Collection to Closet | Debbie Beeko in Laide Fash

Style

The BN Style Recap: 25+ Too Good To Miss Stories From The Past Week!

Style Weddings

Mofari Bridal's New Collection Is Full Of Stunningly Unconventional Wedding Dress Styles

Style

BellaNaija Style presents The #BNSDigitalSummit: Mapping Africa’s Fashion Future – August 8th, 2020

BellaNaija Style

Published

2 hours ago

 on

As we navigate this international health, economic and social justice crisis, BellaNaija Style is launching a virtual fashion conference #BNSDigitalSummit: Mapping Africa’s Fashion Future! This is to connect black beauty, fashion and lifestyle audiences with practical discourse on the state of the global industry and promote the cross-cultural exchange of ideas.

We’re inviting top fashion experts, beauty brand founders and the most proactive creatives to host interactive sessions for founders and creatives.

Mark your calendars and stay tuned to @bellanaijastyle, follow the hashtag #BNSDigitalSummit on Instagram as we unveil the panels sessions and interviews as well as announce the incredible line up of speakers we have for the day!

Date: Saturday, August 8th 2020

Sign up for the summit HERE

For speaker/sponsor information or participation email [email protected]

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Chioma Ehiaguina: Legal Options for You as a Victim of Medical Negligence in Nigeria

BellaNaijarians Share Their Fondest Memories of the Discontinued Argos Catalogue

Tobi Lufadeju: Dear Young Person…

Grace Agada: Concerned About How to Improve Your Chances Of Financial Success?

Mfonobong Inyang: Enough of Strong Individuals, Nigeria Desperately Needs Strong Institutions!

Advertisement
css.php