BellaNaija Style presents The #BNSDigitalSummit: Mapping Africa’s Fashion Future – August 8th, 2020

As we navigate this international health, economic and social justice crisis, BellaNaija Style is launching a virtual fashion conference #BNSDigitalSummit: Mapping Africa’s Fashion Future! This is to connect black beauty, fashion and lifestyle audiences with practical discourse on the state of the global industry and promote the cross-cultural exchange of ideas.

We’re inviting top fashion experts, beauty brand founders and the most proactive creatives to host interactive sessions for founders and creatives.

Mark your calendars and stay tuned to @bellanaijastyle, follow the hashtag #BNSDigitalSummit on Instagram as we unveil the panels sessions and interviews as well as announce the incredible line up of speakers we have for the day!

Date: Saturday, August 8th 2020

Sign up for the summit HERE

For speaker/sponsor information or participation email [email protected]⁠