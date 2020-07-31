Deyemi Okanlawon and Somto Akanegbu Just Reminded Us: No One Does Menswear Trad Like Vanskere

Urban African Luxury brand- Vanskere unveil its 2021 classic collection. The collection features well known faces Deyemi Okanlawon, Somto Cody Akanegbu and Mozez Praiz.

According to a statement from the brand:

The collection parades an elevated version of the brand’s essence, sophistication, minimalism in class yet staying true to the aesthetics of bold geometric patterns in daring shades .

The brand maintained its creative stance of flaunting well-tailored pieces with pristine craftsmanship and attention to detail. The Classic Collection has been assembled for the conservative, sophisticated and upwardly man in search of the adventure & functionality each piece has to offer .