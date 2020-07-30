This Vogue-Approved Senegalese Designer Is Now Available On Moda Operandi!

Connect with us

BellaNaija Style

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Vogue approved designer Diarrablu just launched her collection as part of a Moda Operandi Resort 21 trunkshow ! She joins other luxury brands who have retailed on the global e-tailer, including Lisa Folawiyo, Maki Oh and Onalaja.

The Senegalese designer delivered pieces that are signature to her brand – with references to her sustainable design ethos; balancing a palette of creamy neutrals and bold prints with a modern sensibility.

Diarrablu celebrated the milestone, saying on their Instagram  :

“So excited to finally share that we are partnering with @modaoperandi, one of the leading online luxury retailers, for the Best of Resort trunkshow 🥳Swipe to see our collection on Moda’s website and learn more via stories what a major step this is for our brand 🥰 #diarrablu

Check out  the Diarrablu collection on Moda Operandi website now.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

BellaNaija Style

