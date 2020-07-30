Style
This Vogue-Approved Senegalese Designer Is Now Available On Moda Operandi!
Vogue approved designer Diarrablu just launched her collection as part of a Moda Operandi Resort 21 trunkshow ! She joins other luxury brands who have retailed on the global e-tailer, including Lisa Folawiyo, Maki Oh and Onalaja.
The Senegalese designer delivered pieces that are signature to her brand – with references to her sustainable design ethos; balancing a palette of creamy neutrals and bold prints with a modern sensibility.
Diarrablu celebrated the milestone, saying on their Instagram :
“So excited to finally share that we are partnering with @modaoperandi, one of the leading online luxury retailers, for the Best of Resort trunkshow 🥳Swipe to see our collection on Moda’s website and learn more via stories what a major step this is for our brand 🥰 #diarrablu
Check out the Diarrablu collection on Moda Operandi website now.