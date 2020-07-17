Chika Ike is All Shades of Gorgeous

Filmmaker, an author, and now, CEO, Chika Ike, officially unveiled her new company Flip Script Studios during the week.

The studio is focused on movie production, equipment rental, digital marketing, content creation, social media management, documentaries, event coverage, PR and branding, consultations, etc. to name a few.

For the unveiling, the actress rocked a brown pantsuit with a plain-black camisole finishing off the look with a sleek bob.

See more photos below: