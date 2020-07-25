Looks like the D’Banj & Seyitan Rape Allegation Case has Come to a Close

It seems like the case of the rape allegations made against D’banj by Seyitan Babatayo has come to a close.

After what must have been a couple of difficult months for Seyitan, two statements, one from Stand to End Rape (STER) and another from her, show that a “non monetary settlement” has been reached between herself and D’banj.

So much has gone on since she first shared her story, from D’banj releasing a statement, to more allegations of coercion and unlawful imprisonment, to the singer suing Seyitan for damages.

And now, well, Seyitan’s saying, “I want my peace.”

Here are the statements: