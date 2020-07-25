Scoop
Looks like the D’Banj & Seyitan Rape Allegation Case has Come to a Close
It seems like the case of the rape allegations made against D’banj by Seyitan Babatayo has come to a close.
After what must have been a couple of difficult months for Seyitan, two statements, one from Stand to End Rape (STER) and another from her, show that a “non monetary settlement” has been reached between herself and D’banj.
So much has gone on since she first shared her story, from D’banj releasing a statement, to more allegations of coercion and unlawful imprisonment, to the singer suing Seyitan for damages.
And now, well, Seyitan’s saying, “I want my peace.”
Here are the statements:
Press Statement: In line w/ our key values— integrity & transparency; this is a detailed report of STER & partner NGO’s intervention in the case of Ms Seyitan Babatayo against Mr Oyebanjo (aka D'Banj).
As an NGO, STER remains committed to supporting survivors of SGBV in Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/BaR0cPN9Pu
— S.T.E.R Initiative (@StandtoEndRape) July 24, 2020
I want my PEACE. @segalink @StandtoEndRape
Thank you so much pic.twitter.com/E5vQpL7NaU
— Aunty Seyitan (@seyitannn_) July 24, 2020