Looks like the D'Banj & Seyitan Rape Allegation Case has Come to a Close

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 mins ago

 on

LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 25: D’banj performs on stage at the O2 Academy Brixton on August 25, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Robin Little/Redferns)

It seems like the case of the rape allegations made against D’banj by Seyitan Babatayo has come to a close.

After what must have been a couple of difficult months for Seyitan, two statements, one from Stand to End Rape (STER) and another from her, show that a “non monetary settlement” has been reached between herself and D’banj.

So much has gone on since she first shared her story, from D’banj releasing a statement, to more allegations of coercion and unlawful imprisonment, to the singer suing Seyitan for damages.

And now, well, Seyitan’s saying, “I want my peace.”

Here are the statements:

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

