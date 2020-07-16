BNRSVP Virtual Events this Weekend

Hi BellaNaijarians!

With the new reality of the coronavirus pandemic and events being scarce, there was nothing to report on. But now, with the economy opening back up, we are back!

Thanks to the internet and social media, you now don’t have to be physically present to attend any event. You can still learn new skills, participate in group activities, party with your friends, or get some exercise without stepping outside. We rounded up the best virtual events that you can join from anywhere, as long as the internet, social media, and electricity is available.

Here’s your go-to list for all the exciting virtual events happening this weekend/next week.

Scroll through to see.

7 Things I Learnt About Customers and Customer Service

Mayowa will be sharing 7 things she has learnt about customers and customer service so far, with Olamide Agunloye. Don’t miss it.

Date: Thursday, July 16, 2020.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: @iconolabrand

Bench Talk with Bridge

Join Bridget Chigbufue on her talk show “Bench Talk with Bridget” with Filmmaker, Ifan Ifeanyi Micheal as they discuss “doing it all, insecurities, and turning dream to reality“. Get your questions ready.

Date: Thursday, July 16, 2020.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: bridgetchigbufue

Join Azuka Ogujiuba for an interactive live session with Atlanta based fabric businesswoman and event blogger, Aramide Oladoyin, as they discuss everything, especially how she started her event blogging journey.

Date: Thursday, July 16, 2020

Time: 9 PM.

Venue: mediaroomhub_

Beyond Limits Transformational Series

Director at Google West Africa and Leadership Coach, Juliet Ehimuan has kicked off the Beyond Limits Transformational Series to empower people seeking to develop dynamic skills in leadership, innovation, and transformation. It is a 6-week online Bootcamp, tagged “Beyond Limits Transformational Series”. This event will convene professionals from across the globe to equip them with self-leadership and personal effectiveness skills. You definitely shouldn’t miss this!

Date: Sunday, July 12 – Thursday, August 20, 2020.

RSVP: Here

Exceeding Grace In Uncertain Times

The House On The Rock (HOTR) Church will be hosting the 7th edition of its Annual Word Conference and will hold, for the first time, exclusively online. This year’s conference is themed ‘Exceeding Grace In Uncertain Times’, and is designed to equip Believers with the richer concepts of God’s grace on how to thrive in this season of uncertainty.

Date: Wednesday, July 15 – Sunday, July 19, 2020.

Time: 6 PM | 9 AM

Venue: Website, Youtube, & Facebook

NotjustokVS Mavin & StarBoy

NotjustokVS is hosting its 9th edition this Friday as award-winning record labels, Mavin and StarBoy artistes go head to head. Who are you rooting for? Which genre do you think will win this?

Date: Friday, July 17, 2020.

Time: 9 PM.

Venue: Notjustok Radio | Notjustok TV YouTube

Women in the STEM World

Are you a lover of science and innovation? Join Stem in Africa as it will be hosting a Webinars for STEM workers and lovers themed “Identifying and breaking barriers”. The webinar seeks to promote science, technology and innovation in Africa while various innovators across the World share nuggets and tips.

Date: Friday, July 17, 2020.

RSVP: Here

Grace Ladies International Ministry – ‘Beauty for Ashes’

The Conference is a seed born out of the Grace Ladies International Ministry. This year’s What Next Conference tagged ‘Beauty for Ashes’. Speakers include Oyinda Lewis, Creative Director at Purple Lagos, Funto Ibuoye Creative Director at Five28 Interiors, Toyin Poju-Oyemade of The Covenant Nation and many more.

Date: Friday, July 17 – Saturday, July 18, 2020.

Time: 4 PM

RSVP: Here

Embracing Technology Transformation in Africa, What Next

Phyllion Tech PR Conference is a convergence of players in the technology and communications ecosystem. This conference will harp on technological transformation and reward worthy tech-preneurs who have discovered innovative ways of solving problems in their environment.

The Phyllion Tech Conference is a 1-Day technology panel discussion aimed at awakening the consciousness of African business owners, the tech ecosystem, and stakeholders to how technology can be leveraged to survive and thrive.

Date: Friday, July 17, 2020

Time: 12 PM.

RSVP: Here

Turn Up Friday with Pepsi

Get ready to vibe with the Queen of Afrobeats, Tiwa Savage, ‘Jogodo, Skeletun’ crooner Tekno, and DJ OBI, who holds the Guinness world record for the longest DJ Set, for three hours this weekend. The party will be hosted by hype man extraordinaire, the energy gad himself, Dotun.

Date: Friday, July 17, 2020.

Time: 9: 30 PM

Venue: Africa Magic Urban (DStv Channel 153) and Africa Magic Family (DStv Channel 154 and GOtv Channel 2)



Africa Magic Owambe Saturday

You don’t want to miss another exciting Africa Magic Owambe Saturday this weekend as legendary jùjú musician, Sir Shina Peters will be performing live to thrill Owambe party lovers. Sir Shina Peters who will bring a unique Shinamania experience to the comfort of your homes. The whole accoutrements of his legendary status will be on display.

Date: Saturday, July 18, 2020.

Time: 8: 30 PM.

Venue: Africa Magic Urban (DStv Channel 153) and Africa Magic Family (DStv Channel 154 and GOtv Channel 2)

VSOP Hennessey

VSOP Hennessey is back in grand style this weekend! Come have fun with your friends, alongside a designated driver, but no drinking and driving. Ticket: 25k online and 50k at the gate (Comes with a complimentary bottle of Hennessy VSOP and 2 Cans of Fayrouz). 50 Cars Max (Come with a designated driver, no drinking and driving).

Date: Saturday, July 18, 2020.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Central Park, Abuja.

RSVP: nairatix.com

Global Worship Concert

A worship concert will take place this weekend in honour of late Ibidunni Ighodalo on her 40th posthumous birthday.

Date: Saturday, July 18, 2020.

Time: 8 PM.

Venue: HIP TV and ARISE TV.

Ibidunni Ituah-Ighodalo – Remembrance 40th Birthday Service

Date: Sunday, July 19, 2020.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Plus TV Africa | Channels Television | Ovation TV | Arise TV