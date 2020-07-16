The Vibe is at its Climax as Tiwa Savage, Tekno, DJ Obi prepare to Thrill at the AM Turn Up Friday with Pepsi FINALE

The last few weekends have been unprecedented for social life across Nigeria as Turn Up Friday with Pepsi on Africa Magic has helped fill the vacuum of the normally vibrant, physical club parties. The stakes will, however, be raised higher this Friday as Queen of Afrobeats, Tiwa Savage, ‘Jogodo, Skeletun’ crooner Tekno, and DJ OBI, who holds the Guinness world record for the longest DJ Set, will thrill DStv and GOtv subscribers exclusively this Friday, July 17th for three hours.

The show will be aired live this Friday at 9:30 PM on Africa Magic Urban on DStv channel 153 and Africa Magic Family on DStv channel 154 and GOtv channel 2.

The party, hosted by hype man extraordinaire, the energy gad himself, Dotun, has for the past nine weeks featured best of Pepsi’s DJ ambassadors who entertained viewers at home with the best DJ mix, as social gatherings are still restricted due to the current health crisis. Notwithstanding, this has been the BIGGEST TV clubbing experience ever as the DJs have replicated the Nigerian club experience held on Fridays in superb fashion, ensuring viewers reminisce on past club/party experiences and get to put on their dancing shoes safely at home.

Tiwa Savage, Tekno, and DJ Obi will further ace this home party that will provide viewers with the opportunity to turn up, dance and have a good time in the comfort of their homes.

Queen of Afrobeats, Tiwa Savage will thrill viewers with her versatile music that cuts across different genres. Get ready to groove to some of her hit tracks such as Kele Kele Love, Love Me (3x), Without My Heart, Ife Wa Gbona, Eminado and so much more! Also, popular Nigerian singer-songwriter, Tekno Miles, ‎whose music genre cut across Afrobeats‎, ‎hip-hop‎, ‎R&B is known for hit tracks such as Jogodo, Pana, Duro, Skeletun, Yawa, Diana, Rara, Yur Luv, and many more. This is good news for club/party goers as the ‘Jogodo, Skeletun’ crooner will relieve the party vibes and entertain the viewers with his great songs and dance moves.

On the other hand, DJ Obi, who put Nigeria on the world map by breaking the Guinness World Record for the Longest Marathon Club DJ set left viewers with an unforgettable full party experience when the show kicked off in May. There was no dull moment and certainly, this Friday promises more fun activities. Viewers can have no doubts at all as it would be super lit! It is surely going to be a groovy time with DJ Obi and Tekno this Friday on the AM Turn Up Friday with Pepsi FINALE.

