Get ready to groove with the Legendary Sir Shina Peters on ‘AM Owambe’ this Saturday 💃🏽

You don’t want to miss another exciting ‘Africa Magic Owambe Saturday’ this weekend on Africa Magic Urban (DStv Channel 153) and Africa Magic Family (DStv Channel 154 & GOtv Channel 2) as legendary jùjú musician, Sir Shina Peters will be performing live to thrill Owambe party lovers. After the scintillating performance by Flavour last week Saturday.

It’s been an unforgettable experience these past six weeks with top Nigerian musical bands: Playrite, Rockers band, D’Koncords band, DeEagle band, and more with host, famous Nigerian stand-up comedian, actor Steve Onu, popularly known as Yaw.

This Saturday will be an evergreen touch with Nigeria’s Jùjú maestro, Sir Shina Peters who will bring a unique Shinamania experience to the comfort of your homes. The whole accouterments of his legendary status will be on display.

Fans get a chance to party and jam to great hits such as Afro Juju, Ijo Shina, Sewele, Pay Back Time, Prayer Time, Shinamania, ACE (Juju Jungle Remix), Omoge To Rewa, and many more.

Africa Magic continues to ensure that viewers remain entertained at home during the current restrictions on public gathering. T

Tune in at 8:30 pm on Saturday for an exhilarating live music performance.

Viewers at home also get the opportunity to share their Owambe turn-up video clips dancing to Sir Shina Peters via social media platforms, which will be displayed live on their TV screens during the show.

Stay connected or reconnect to DStv or GOtv today.

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–Sponsored Content