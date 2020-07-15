Connect with us

Here's a chance to perform with your Faves, Davido, Tiwa Savage, Naira Marley, Mayorkun at the NairaWin Live E-Concert | August 15

Get ready to groove with the Legendary Sir Shina Peters on 'AM Owambe' this Saturday 💃🏽

You're in for some At-Home Enjoyment with Mastercard, Toke Makinwa, Jayjay Okocha & Chef Fregz

Join the Conversation + Register to attend Juliet Ehimuan's 6-week Online Bootcamp tagged "The Beyond Limits Transformational Series"

Here's Why You Need to Register for the online Phyllion Tech Conference 2020

Get Ready to Enjoy some Amazing Music from Isaac Geralds on BellaNaija's InstaLive

You Should Sign Your Girl-Child up for W.TEC's She Creates Next - 2020

#BNRSVP Virtual Events this Weekend

Call for Vendors: The Fashion Souk by Eventful to host its First Virtual Event | August 28th -30th

Call for Entry: Here's Your Chance to Participate in Dare2Dream Season 6 & Win Big | July - August

Four of Africa’s biggest music stars; Davido, Tiwa Savage, Naira Marley, and Mayorkun will be performing live at Africa’s Largest E-concert, NairaWin Live E-concert, streaming worldwide on August 15, 2020, on Nairawin.ng. The groundbreaking online concert, which will be hosted by popular Nigerian comedian Bovi, promises a one of a kind concert experience even amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking on the news, Olusegun Edu, the Executive Director for Nairawin, said, “As an innovation-driven digital platform, we are always committed to providing access and new experiences to everyone. Even though the entire world is in the midst of an unprecedented pandemic, they still want the experience of a lifetime and we are bringing that in 4K High definition with the Nairawin e concert. It would be like having a concert in your living room, your bedroom or anywhere you choose to stream from!”

Fans of the star performers will also have a chance to win cash prizes on the NairaWin Live challenge, where four winners will get the opportunity to perform live on the same stage as their favorite artiste or win 100,000 weekly, using the social media hashtag #NairaWinLiveChallenge from July 15 to August 8, 2020.

With hundreds of thousands expected to stream live from HERE.

Tickets for the concert cost 1000 Naira only for Nigerian residents and $5.99 for those outside the country.

Naira Win Live E-concert is powered by Nairawin, Nigeria’s foremost bidding platform.

