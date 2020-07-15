You’re in for some At-Home Enjoyment with Mastercard, Toke Makinwa, Jayjay Okocha & Chef Fregz

Media personality, Toke Makinwa will be chatting with the Super Eagles’ legend Austin ‘JayJay’ Okocha and celebrity chef, Chef Fregz as part of Mastercard’s virtual events for at-home enjoyment.

Join Toke as she connects the audience with their sports and culinary passions through exciting physical, turned online events in a series of local Digital Priceless Experiences.

JayJay will be discussing his illustrious career with Toke and throughout the session, some lucky fans will have the chance to win limited signed merchandise upon registration.

In a separate session, Chef Fregz will delight culinary enthusiasts by cooking up a storm in the kitchen alongside Toke. Registered participants will receive the ingredients list ahead of the private cooking lesson with the talented chef.

Mastercard cardholders can register for both sessions here. The Priceless Experiences are not limited to Nigeria. Take a tour on priceless.com, Mastercard’s experiential hub, to see what other global experiences are on offer, for at-home enjoyment.

“Mastercard has brought consumers closer to their passions for decades, and we are constantly adapting our approach to do this in relevant and meaningful ways. We will continue to evolve as a brand and develop our approach with consumers at the heart of everything we do and bring value to cardholders,” said Ifeoma Dozie, Director, Marketing and Communications, Mastercard Sub-Saharan Africa.

