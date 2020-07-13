Join the Conversation + Register to attend Juliet Ehimuan’s 6-week Online Bootcamp tagged “The Beyond Limits Transformational Series”

Director at Google West Africa, Digital Evangelist, and Leadership Coach, Juliet Ehimuan is set to kick off the Beyond Limits Transformational Series to empower people seeking to develop dynamic skills in leadership, innovation, and transformation.

About the Beyond Limits Transformational Series

A 6-week online Bootcamp, the Beyond Limits Transformational Series which began yesterday, Sunday, July 12th will hold till August 20.

This event will convene professionals from across the globe to equip them with self-leadership and personal effectiveness skills. With the world experiencing a reset of sorts, the event aims to help participants unlock their potential, enhance their performance and impact in the workplace in communities and the nation.

“The series has been designed to help people develop clarity about their vision and purpose,” said Juliet Ehimuan. “Through weekly instructional videos, webinars, and conversations, participants will learn timeless principles that can help them enhance personal effectiveness and leadership capability and also get connected to a supportive community of like-minded people”

Who is Juliet Ehimuan?

Ehimuan is a firm believer that the vast untapped potential of our people is the continent’s biggest resource. She was recently named a member of the Forbes Coaches Council and has a track record of high performance and international impact within the corporate world and technology space. Juliet continues to inspire and empower a new generation of Africans. She was named by Forbes as one of the top 20 power women in Africa, by the London Business School as one of 30 people changing the world; and featured in the BBC Africa Power Women series, and on CNN Innovate Africa.

Beyond Limits Africa is a leadership, mentorship, and organizational capacity building initiative founded by Juliet Ehimuan through which she provides coaching and leadership masterclasses.

Beyond Limits Africa is a leadership, mentorship, and organizational capacity building initiative founded by Juliet Ehimuan through which she provides coaching and leadership masterclasses.

