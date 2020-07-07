The 6 Most Eye-Catching Looks from the #EMYAfrica2020 Awards

Nana Akua Addo, Efya, Victoria Michaels and more were among the best in the Ghanaian entertainment industry that showed up in style over the weekend for the Exclusive Men of the Year Africa Awards which honours distinguished African men annually.

This 5th edition was held at the Kempinski Hotel, Accra. Trust your favourite Ghanaian stars to step out to party in head-turning looks.

Keep scrolling to see the best-dressed celebrities at the event and VOTE your favourite looks below.