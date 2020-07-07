Style
The 6 Most Eye-Catching Looks from the #EMYAfrica2020 Awards
Nana Akua Addo, Efya, Victoria Michaels and more were among the best in the Ghanaian entertainment industry that showed up in style over the weekend for the Exclusive Men of the Year Africa Awards which honours distinguished African men annually.
This 5th edition was held at the Kempinski Hotel, Accra. Trust your favourite Ghanaian stars to step out to party in head-turning looks.
Keep scrolling to see the best-dressed celebrities at the event and VOTE your favourite looks below.
EFYA
Stylist @kelvincentgh
Outfit @officialankv
Stylist @officialkelvincent
Makeup @makeupbyzulky
Hat @hats_by_edwins
Shoes @shoezonegh
Photograhy: @breezyphotography1
Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku
Dress @pistisgh
Accessories @ellacadie
Hair @city_crochet .
Stylist @hairmechanicghmechanic
Makeup @keziah_gh
Photography @chocolate_shot_it
Nana Ama McBrown Mensah
Styled @neal__davids
Hair @hairitory_
Makeup @aligiinamakeover
Dress @shikcollection
Photo @kays__photographs
Salma Mumin
Outfit by @sima_brew
Makeup @cjzmakeover
Hair: @khaniluxuryhair
Hairstyling. @beauty_bowl_salon
Mask: @kelvincentgh
Photograph @breezyphotography1
Victoria Michaels
Dress @epiphani_official
Stylist @officialkelvincent @kelvincentgh
Photographer @breezyphotography1
Face mask @kelvincentgh
Makeup @h.o_beautybar
Shoes @shoezoneghgh
Clutch @velmaccessories