Connect with us

Style

The 6 Most Eye-Catching Looks from the #EMYAfrica2020 Awards

Style

Isn't It Stunning? Tiffany Amber NG's Summer Style Edit Is Here!

Style

The BN Style Recap: The Style Stories You Need To Read This Week

Style

Get Ready To Shop Every Single Piece From Private Label NG's Latest Collection

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Juliette Foxx , Fisayo Longe , Lisa Folawiyo & More

Style

#EMYAfrica2020: Nana Akua Addo Owned the Red Carpet in this All Black Look

Style

Ogwa Iweze and David Adikwu Channel Modern Tradition In Shushi Shades Campaign

Style

BN Collection To Closet | Venita Akpofure In Wanger Ayu

Style

This New Desire1709 Collection is Filled with Wardrobe Essentials for Every Woman

Style

Industrie Africa Spotlights African Designers For Its Debut SS20 Campaign

Style

The 6 Most Eye-Catching Looks from the #EMYAfrica2020 Awards

BellaNaija Style

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Nana Akua Addo, Efya, Victoria Michaels and more were among the best in the Ghanaian entertainment industry that showed up in style over the weekend for the Exclusive Men of the Year Africa Awards which honours distinguished African men annually.

This 5th edition was held at the Kempinski Hotel, Accra. Trust your favourite Ghanaian stars to step out to party in head-turning looks.

Keep scrolling to see the best-dressed celebrities at the event and VOTE your favourite looks below.

@nanaakuaaddo

Nana Akua Addo

Dress @yartelgh
Hair @kushbytaylar
Makeup @narkieez
Photography @ANSAHKENPHOTOGRAPHY

@efya_nokturnal

EFYA

Stylist @kelvincentgh
Outfit @officialankv
Stylist @officialkelvincent
Makeup @makeupbyzulky
Hat @hats_by_edwins
Shoes @shoezonegh
Photograhy: @breezyphotography1

@naa_ashorkor_

Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku

Dress @pistisgh
Accessories @ellacadie
Hair @city_crochet .
Stylist @hairmechanicghmechanic
Makeup @keziah_gh
Photography @chocolate_shot_it

@iamamamcbrown

Nana Ama McBrown Mensah

Styled @neal__davids
Hair @hairitory_
Makeup @aligiinamakeover
Dress @shikcollection
Photo @kays__photographs

@salmamumin

Salma Mumin

Outfit by @sima_brew
Makeup @cjzmakeover
Hair: @khaniluxuryhair
Hairstyling. @beauty_bowl_salon
Mask: @kelvincentgh
Photograph @breezyphotography1

@vicamichaels

Victoria Michaels

Dress @epiphani_official
Stylist @officialkelvincent @kelvincentgh
Photographer @breezyphotography1
Face mask @kelvincentgh
Makeup @h.o_beautybar
Shoes @shoezoneghgh
Clutch @velmaccessories

Who was your Best Dressed at The #EMYAfrica2020 Awards?

VOTE NOW on www.bellanaijastyle.com

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Beyond Just Stories of SARS/Police Brutality… Here’s How Nigerian Lives Are Endangered by Law Enforcement Officers

Farida Yahya: Do You Really Need a University Degree To Build A Successful Brand?

What is the ‘State of Origin’ of a Married Nigerian Woman?

Laetitia Mugerwa: Letters From Loneliness

Wunmi Adelusi: Here’s How to Leverage Your Personality for Growth

Advertisement
css.php