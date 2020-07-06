Style
Get Ready To Shop Every Single Piece From Private Label NG’s Latest Collection
Private Label NG has released their brand new Leading Lady Collection.
The sleekly chic line features a full range of new season must haves, including silk separates, elegant satin dresses, and skirts, at pocket friendly prices. And the colour palette has enough range to really make a difference in your closet. Styled by Tosin Ogundadegbe, the collection is designed to compliment your existing pieces.
Credits
Styled by – @thestyleinfidel
Photography- @tosin.akinyemiju
Makeup – @peaceibadin_mua
Model – @thefabskin