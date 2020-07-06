Connect with us

Get Ready To Shop Every Single Piece From Private Label NG's Latest Collection

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Juliette Foxx , Fisayo Longe , Lisa Folawiyo & More

#EMYAfrica2020: Nana Akua Addo Owned the Red Carpet in this All Black Look

Ogwa Iweze and David Adikwu Channel Modern Tradition In Shushi Shades Campaign

BN Collection To Closet | Venita Akpofure In Wanger Ayu

This New Desire1709 Collection is Filled with Wardrobe Essentials for Every Woman

Industrie Africa Spotlights African Designers For Its Debut SS20 Campaign

Know About EveryStylishGirl; The Platform Advocating for Black & Brown Women in Fashion

Check out the Summer 2020 Trends Style Stars are Wearing on #BellaStylista: Issue 106!

Mowalola Ogunlesi Is Design Director Of Yeezy Gap!

BellaNaija Style

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Private Label NG has released their brand new Leading Lady Collection.

The sleekly chic line features a full range of new season must haves, including silk separates,  elegant satin dresses, and skirts, at pocket friendly prices. And the colour palette has enough range to really make a difference in your closet. Styled by Tosin Ogundadegbe, the collection is designed to compliment your existing pieces.

Credits

Styled by – @thestyleinfidel
Photography- @tosin.akinyemiju
Makeup – @peaceibadin_mua
Model – @thefabskin

