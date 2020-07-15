Connect with us

Career

Are you an Agricultural Entrepreneur? Here's a Chance to apply for the FCMB Agritech EPIC Pitch 2020

Career Features

Lola Ayangbayi: 5 Proofreading Tips for an Error-Free CV

Career Features Inspired

#BellaNaijaWCW: Meet Tejumade Afonja, the Engineer Who's Democratising Artificial Intelligence Knowledge with AI Saturdays (Lagos)

Career

James Hope College gets celebrated for Excellence at the 4th Edition of the British Council Recognition & Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards

Career Features Inspired

Tolulope Oginni of Transfurd Limited is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Career Features

Money Matters with Nimi: So, With All That Is Going On With The World... Have You Taken a Good Look at Your Finances?

Career Events Inspired

You Should Sign Your Girl-Child up for W.TEC's She Creates Next - 2020

Career

The DearDesigner Mentorship Program wants to Help Young Designers Master the Basics

Career Promotions

Bowen University launches its First Virtual Tour to give an Immersive Experience of the Institution

Career

#BNShareYourHustle: Magic Box Nigeria is Here to Curate Bespoke Gifts For You & Yours

Career

Are you an Agricultural Entrepreneur? Here’s a Chance to apply for the FCMB Agritech EPIC Pitch 2020

Committed to “Redefining and repositioning Agricultural value chains during and post the COVID-19 era”

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

The agriculture sector in Nigeria and the larger African continent faces a number of challenges including climate and weather, rural-urban migration, lack of expertise, and limited access to funding. While solutions to address these challenges have increased year on year with great success, more still has to be done before Africa can fulfill its potential of being the “food basket for the world”.

 First City Monument Bank (FCMB), one of the biggest financial players in the development of Nigeria’s agriculture sector, has announced the 2020 edition of the FCMB Agritech Epic Pitch, through which it plans to sustain funding for early to growth-stage entrepreneurs to grow and scale their Agritech businesses.

In its 3rd Year, the FCMB Agritech Epic Pitch 2020 will be implemented through Hub One (the Bank’s tech Hub located in Lagos, Nigeria) in partnership with Passion Incubator, a Lagos-based early-stage tech incubator, and accelerator. For this edition, FCMB will be providing grant funding of NGN1.5million to 2 tech start-ups in the agriculture sector to support their business growth as well as access to free word-class workspace, steady market, and a robust network that stimulates innovation, collaboration, and business growth. 

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the FCMB Agritech Epic Pitch 2020 is the first virtual edition of the initiative but is positioned to deliver the same value to participants, as demonstrated in previous editions. According to Rolayo Akhigbe, Divisional Head, Transaction Banking, FCMB “We are passionate about supporting Nigeria’s tech ecosystem and this initiative is one of the ways through which we are building and accelerating the growth of the Agritech Startups in Nigeria, as well as the larger African continent”

Also according to Kudzai Gumunyu, Divisional Head, Agric Business “This initiative plays an important role in helping young and driven Nigerian entrepreneurs grow their Agric-focused business. This mission would eventually build investible, sustainable, and scalable AgriTech businesses that can contribute to the nation’s employment rate as well as the growth of the nation’s GDP”.

 The application for the program is currently open.

Entrepreneurs in the Agritech space should apply by visiting HERE. The deadline for application is July 24, 2020.

 The program will also feature a virtual conference with the theme “Redefining and repositioning Agricultural value chains during and post the COVID-19 era”, which will bring together some global experts to discuss and share some insights on the Agricultural value chains.

 For more information about Hub One, as well as other FCMB initiatives in support of the tech ecosystem, visit the website.

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–Sponsored Content

 

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

#BellaNaijaWCW: Meet Tejumade Afonja, the Engineer Who’s Democratising Artificial Intelligence Knowledge with AI Saturdays (Lagos)

Mfonobong Inyang: Let’s Have That Conversation About Brand Nigeria!

Jean Clare Oge: It is not always THEM… Sometimes, it is YOU

Adefolake Adekola: Disposal of Chemical Waste in Nigeria

Toluse Dove Francis: How to Develop Emotional Muscles

Advertisement
css.php