IllBliss & his 3-Year-Old Make the Perfect Father-Daughter Duo 🥰

IllBliss‘ daughter, Sochikaima, is celebrating her 3rd birthday today and he is thankful to God for giving him his beautiful daughter.

The proud dad shared posts via social media expressing his gratitude and showing off the cutest photos of the birthday girl.

On Instagram, he wrote:

“My Little Princess is 3 Years Today. On July 1st, 2017 you came into our world and ever since that moment, the joy, the blessings and Grace remain Unexplainable. God blessed us with such a unique child, filled with intelligence and acumen, care, energy and bravery all mixed into one fireball named So.Chi.Kaima. God Bless you my darling. Maama & Paapa 🥰🥰🥰🥰😍😍😍😍😍 you to the Moon, the Universe and back.”

On Twitter, he wrote:

“Happy Birthday my darling daughter.Today you turn 3. Feels just like yesterday when I held you in my arms for the first time and raised you to the Lord Almighty in thanks and gratitude. God bless you my child. A thousand angels from Heaven will always watch over you in Jesus name”

Isn’t she the cutest?

Check out his social media posts below

Happy Birthday my darling daughter.Todayyou turn 3. Feels just like yesterday when I held you in my arms for the first time and raised you to the Lord Almighty in thanks and gratitude. God bless you my child. A thousand angels from Heaven will always watch over you in Jesus name pic.twitter.com/U4otccUbQh — iLLBLISS OGA BOSS (@illBlissGoretti) July 1, 2020

Photo Credit: @illblissgoretti