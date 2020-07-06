Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Dapper! - That's the Word that Best Describes RMD's 59th Birthday Shoot

Movies & TV Scoop

Africa's Foremost Storyteller! Mo Abudu covers Guardian Life Magazine

Movies & TV Scoop

Birthday Girl Idia Aisien is Looking Forward to Love, Blessings & Lessons

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The #BNMovieFeature Spotlight is on Genevieve Nnaji this July | WATCH “Ijele”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

You've Got to See the Official Trailer for "Eagle Wings" starring Femi Jacobs, Yakub Mohammed & Enyinna Nwigwe

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Will Preye Get Tunde on His Side? Find Out On this Episode of Ndani TV's "Phases" Season 2 (Episode 5)

Movies & TV Scoop

The Housemates Talked Friend-Zoning & Love Triangles on Thursday's #BBNaija "Pepper Dem" Reunion Show

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

New Nigerian Movies on Netflix this July

Movies & TV Scoop

Here's How Big Brother is Protecting the New Housemates from COVID-19

Movies & TV Scoop

Esther & Frodd had a lot to get off their chest on Wednesday's #BBNaija Reunion Show

Movies & TV

Dapper! – That’s the Word that Best Describes RMD’s 59th Birthday Shoot

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Veteran actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) is celebrating his new age as he turns 59 today, the 6th of July.

He shared photos on his Instagram page, to mark the special occasion. He initially had plans to drop 59 photos, which we would have loved but we’ll make do with these photos of him looking dapper.

In a caption for one of his post, he wrote:

59 and counting!
Grateful!
Thankful!
#birthdayboy
#2020nofallingofhand

Photo Credit:
@mofedamijo
@immar__

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

What is the ‘State of Origin’ of a Married Nigerian Woman?

Laetitia Mugerwa: Letters From Loneliness

Wunmi Adelusi: Here’s How to Leverage Your Personality for Growth

Peter Molokwu : Let’s Normalize Saying “NO”

Temi Olajide: How Do You Keep Your Children Engaged While You’re Working From Home?

Advertisement
css.php