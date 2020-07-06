Dapper! – That’s the Word that Best Describes RMD’s 59th Birthday Shoot

Veteran actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) is celebrating his new age as he turns 59 today, the 6th of July.

He shared photos on his Instagram page, to mark the special occasion. He initially had plans to drop 59 photos, which we would have loved but we’ll make do with these photos of him looking dapper.

In a caption for one of his post, he wrote:

59 and counting!

Grateful!

Thankful!

#birthdayboy

#2020nofallingofhand

Photo Credit:

@mofedamijo

@immar__