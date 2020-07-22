Are Runtown & Adut Akech Engaged? 🧐

We saw the genesis of everything, but we could never have guessed Runtown and Adut Akech‘s relationship could have moved so fast.

But it seems moving fast is just what it is doing.

It was just earlier this month when we saw the two of them packing on the PDA, unable to keep their hands off each other.

And now it looks like they might be, well, maybe engaged?

It seems so!

A video trending on Twitter shows Adut with a huge rock on her finger, and her friends screaming in excitement.

Still, there’s no confirmation that any of this is real. But, you know, we can hope!

Check out the video:

Photo Credit: lustymodel