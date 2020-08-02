Music
New Video: 2Baba Feat. Wizkid – Opo
Hypertek music superstar singer and songwriter, 2Baba has dropped the video to his hit track, “Opo”, Featuring Wizkid.
“Opo” was produced by Blaq Jerzee.
It is one of the tracks off 2Baba’s studio album “Warrior“, which he released in February 2020.
watch the Video below:
Bassey Ekong
August 5, 2020 at 2:49 pm
2baba the maldini of Nigerian entertainment age doesn’t tell on this guy, you are a real talent, 2baba still dey vibe to the current soundtracks, consistency and hard work is key and you’re doing well ✌