Afrobeat Albums We’re Still Looking Forward To In 2020

There is no doubt that the first half of 2020 was packed with a plethora of Afrobeat releases—especially from some of the genre’s biggest and most promising stars. Artists like Oxlade, Brymo, Kizz Daniel and DRB Lasgidi proved they could show up and show out all in the same 12-month window.

And although there was enough substantial music to carry listeners well into this next half, there are obviously projects pending that fans and critics are craving.

Aside from a handful of seemingly concrete album announcements, fans are really wondering why Wizkid hasn’t still dropped the “Made In Lagos” album he kinda said he was dropping, or even Burna Boy, what’s the hold-up?

Like why keep our hopes up and not deliver (Let’s not even start with Rihanna, a story for another day).

There’s a long history of promised albums that took years to come or inevitably got shelved, never to see the light of day. So while there are definitely anticipated albums everyone would kill to hear, nothing is ever promised.

Fingers crossed, though.

In no particular order, let’s take a look at the most anticipated Afrobeat albums

Davido – “A Better Time”

Davido had one of the most impressive tracklists on his previous album “A Good Time“, and till this very moment, it’s been topping every chart, from the U.K. to Canada, America, and every part of the world.

And it seems Nas, Nicki Minaj will be featured on the upcoming album

We’re hoping the magic he’s been cooking up since his social media hiatus will be released soonest.

Burna Boy – “Twice as Tall”

“African Giant” exploded in the clubs, playlists and beyond, ushering in his Grammy-Award nom. Since that album’s release in 2019, Burna Boy has left no stones unturned with his musical releases.

From his collaboration with Sam Smith on “My Oasis“ to his BET win and solo track “Wonderful“, fans are in for an amazing ride with “Twice As Tall“.

Adekunle Gold – “AfroPop Vol. 1”

AG Baby should definitely still be your baby. If you haven’t heard “Something Different” and “AG Baby“, you need not be told that the upcoming album will be LIT!

Just take a look at the tracklist, it’s such a beaut.

Wizkid – “Made In Lagos”

Wizkid didn’t drop an album in 2018/19 but kept relevant with strong features, loosies and kept dropping hints on social about the release of the album. In 2018, he spoke about the album in an interview with UK DJ Tim Westwood, and in 2019, he hosted his media friends to the “Ciroc” Lifestyle in anticipation of the album.

He mentioned working on a new album, gave a shoutout to the featured artiste and producers, well, it’s assumed it will drop sometime in 2020. The album will likely feature both rapping and singing, plus production from some of the usual: P2J, Sarz, Blaqjerzee, Juls, London and Kel P.

If his most recent track “Smile” is any sign of what’s to come, fans can expect tenacious, of course, some of the most audacious beats in the game.

We’re sha waiting

Tiwa Savage – “Celia”

It’s been just over three years since Tiwa Savage dropped second studio album, “R.E.D“, a project which won Best Album at the 2016 Nigeria Entertainment Awards. Through her latest single, “Dangerous Love,” Tiwa has offered fans an impression of what’s to come on the forthcoming album “Celia“, named after her mum.

So there’s a good chance fans get more music in that vein with this new album.

DJ Cuppy – “Original Copy”

DJ Cuppy recently released the full tracklist of her highly anticipated debut album, “Original Copy“. She recently dropped a teaser from the album, “Jollof on the Jet” featuring Rema and Rayvanny, and the single now has over 2 million streams across various platforms.

You should check out her exclusive interview with BellaNaija where she shared her motivations behind the album.

The 12-track album features 14 diverse artists, including the legendary, Grammy award-winning Wyclef Jean, Sir Shina Peters, Seyi Shay, Fireboy DML, Ghanian Superstars- Stonebwoy and Efya, London based musicians Darkoo and Ms Banks, and other amazing artists.

Patoranking – “Three”

Patoranking, who just did a remake of Bob Marley‘s “One Love,” alongside the Marley family and diverse artists from across the world for UNICEF, recently announced the coming of his third studio album in his third Decade, “THREE.”

He also revealed that the album will comprise of twelve (12) tracks and that it features top Afrobeat artists like Tiwa Savage, Flavor, Sauti Sol and King Promise. This album is dear to the A-list superstar as it holds various meanings and represents the energy of kindness, joy, imagination, creativity and growth – all of which are visibly reflected in his personal life and career.

The theme of this body of work is love, life and happiness. “THREE” drops on the 28th of August, 2020 – exactly a year and three months after his second album, “Wilmer.