Davido is Doing some Much-Needed Cleansing

It really is necessary — taking some time out to take care of oneself, attend to one’s own needs. Self-care, it is called. And Davido is embarking on it.

The star is taking some time out to actually live his life and take care of himself — his words, through his Instagram.

Please understand, he’s telling everyone. “All my life I’ve put people before me.” Now he’s changed his number and doing some much-needed cleansing.

Here’s wishing him some peace, and that he comes out of his cleanse refreshed and ready to take on the world.