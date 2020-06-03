Connect with us

Davido is Doing some Much-Needed Cleansing

BellaNaija.com

Published

18 mins ago

 on

It really is necessary — taking some time out to take care of oneself, attend to one’s own needs. Self-care, it is called. And Davido is embarking on it.

The star is taking some time out to actually live his life and take care of himself — his words, through his Instagram.

Please understand, he’s telling everyone. “All my life I’ve put people before me.” Now he’s changed his number and doing some much-needed cleansing.

View this post on Instagram

Pls understand… see you when i drop ABT

A post shared by Davido Adeleke (@davidoofficial) on

Here’s wishing him some peace, and that he comes out of his cleanse refreshed and ready to take on the world.

