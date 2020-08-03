Tacha Is The Cover Girl for La Mode Magazine’s August Issue

Connect with us

Big Brother Naija 2019 star, Tacha Akide is the latest cover star for La Mode Magazine‘s ClouTacha issue.

When asked what makes her stand out as a brand, the talented entrepreneur has this to say ” It’s the originality, self- belief, and confidence. I think a lot of people relate to these or want to associate with these personalities”.

Cover-Personality: @symply_tacha
Photography: @suavephotographystudios
Outfit designed and styled by @_romelle_
Makeup@mcolivesbeauty
Hair Styling@hairbysalvador
Accessories@wowaccessorries
Graphics@benzikmedia
Publisher:@sandraodige
Magazine:@lamodemag

