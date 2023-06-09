Get Ready for an Exciting Radio Takeover as Tacha Hosts the Big Friday Show on Cool FM 96.9



Tacha Akide, a popular Nigerian reality TV star, is joining the Cool FM family! She is set to launch her new radio show, The Big Friday Show with Tacha, on Friday, June 9, on Cool FM 96.9 in Lagos, Nigeria. The show will air every Friday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and promises to be an exciting experience.

With her unique style, vibrant personality, charisma, and energy, Tacha is sure to make the show a hit with her over a million fans, which are called The Titans, and new listeners alike, as well as bringing a fresh perspective to radio broadcasting.

The Big Friday Show with Tacha is expected to be a lively mix of music, celebrity interviews, and entertainment news. Listening to the show is an exciting thing to do on Friday evenings.

Tune in to Cool FM 96.9 Lagos every Friday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. to catch The Big Friday Show with Tacha.

