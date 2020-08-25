 Arese Ugwu Kicked Off The #TSMWPressTour In A Houndstooth Adey Soile Look

Connect with us

BellaNaija Style

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Freshly minted executive producer Arese Ugwu kicked off the press tour for the book-to-television adaptation of her best selling bookThe Smart Money Woman with a press day at Arise TV‘s The Morning Show in Lagos.

Ugwu is never afraid of colour, prints, or mixing things up and this is no exception.

On this occasion she turned to one of her favourite designers; Adey Soile  (which also features in the show!) who excels at the ‘power woman’ boardroom look.

Black sandals, double cornrows and gold hoops  completed her look.

Credits

Makeup @kike_tara
Dress @adeysoile

 

