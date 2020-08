She may have been one of the first housemates to leave the Big Brother Naija house, but Lilo Aderogba isn’t letting that stop her shine.

Since leaving the house, Lilo has been dropping back to back fire looks for us, and, really, we’re grateful.

Check out 5 of our favourite looks from her:

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!