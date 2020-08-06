Basketmouth’s daughter Janelle channels Princess Jasmine for her Birthday

Connect with us

Basketmouth and his wife Elsie Okpocha celebrate their daughter Janelle‘s birthday with beautiful photos on their Instagram.

They shared sweet birthday wishes to their baby girl, wishing her the very best..

Elsie and her African princess are making our ovaries jump for joy! 😍😍 ❤️

 

Happy birthday Janelle ❤️

Photo credit: Elsieokpocha, Basketmouth

