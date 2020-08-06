Sweet Spot
Basketmouth’s daughter Janelle channels Princess Jasmine for her Birthday
Basketmouth and his wife Elsie Okpocha celebrate their daughter Janelle‘s birthday with beautiful photos on their Instagram.
They shared sweet birthday wishes to their baby girl, wishing her the very best..
Elsie and her African princess are making our ovaries jump for joy! 😍😍 ❤️
View this post on Instagram
It’s Princess Janelle’s Day!!!🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳 My beautiful daughter, so special, so loving With your beautiful soul and mind, you bring us endless joy and happiness May the Lord bless and keep you May his face shine upon you And may he lift his countenance upon you and give you peace. HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY PRINCESS. I LOVE YOU FOREVER 🥰🥰🥰🥰 👗: @by_feyi #birthdaygirl #janelleokpocha #princessjanelle #janelleis9
View this post on Instagram
To my beautiful Daughter…… You are everything to me My heaven on earth Your Smile is like diamond A wonderful Blessing You fill my heart with joy and pride You are my life and dreams for tomorrow May God bless you endlessly And may your life be long and forever beautiful. HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY PRINCESS 🥳🥳🥳🥳🥰🥰🥰🥰 👗: @by_feyi 💄 : @makeupbychinny 📸: @mimikreationz_studioz #birthdaygirl #janelleokpocha #princessjanelle #theokpochas #daughter
View this post on Instagram
HAPPY BIRTHDAY JANELLE!!! _______________________________________ To my beautiful, lovely, charming daughter…AGE IN GRACE. DADDY ❤️ YOU. ________________________________________ Please tell your SONS to STAY AWAY! I HAVE A LOADED BIG GUN. Ohoooooo!!!! I don talk finish. 🚶🏿♂️🚶🏿♂️
Happy birthday Janelle ❤️
Photo credit: Elsieokpocha, Basketmouth