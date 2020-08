Catch Up on Episode 3 & 4 of Broda Shaggi’s Comedy Series “Shaggi Palava”

On episode 3 of Broda Shaggi‘s new web series “Shaggi Palava“, Alhaji Musa finds Broda Shaggi and Asuama in an entanglement.

The web series feature Broda Shaggi alongside Oladapo Jubril as Officer Woos, Chinedu Emmanuel (Nedu) as Alhaji Musa, Michael Sani as MC Lively, Prince White (Billionaire) as Chief, Asuama Inyang as Asuama, Mong Kalu (Monkals) as Etok and Aninyei Chinyere (Kendra) as Madam.

Watch the episode below:

On the fourth episode, Broda Shaggi puts Asuama in trouble. Find out what Broda Shaggi does when Asuama’s boyfriend Etok comes around.

Watch the episode below: