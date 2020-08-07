Mark Zuckerberg Is The Third Centibillionaire In The World

After tech titans, Jeff Bezos of Amazon and Bill Gates of Microsoft, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has become the newest member of the centibillionaire club as his net worth crossed $100 billion.

Facebook’s shares surged by 6% on investor optimism over the news the company plans to launch Instagram Reels, a rival to the Chinese video-sharing application TikTok, Bloomberg Billionaires Index reports.

Mark Zuckerberg, who founded Facebook in 2004 and owns a 13% stake in the company, gained about US$22 billion this year.

Check out his latest net worth

Photo Credit: Bloomberg Billionaires Index